Osun Attack: Aregbesola’s faction of APC calls for transfer of Police Chief





A faction in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, supported by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has called for immediate transfer of the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, accusing him of bias.

The factional Chairman, Mr Rasaq Salinsile, made the call at a news conference on Friday in Osogbo, saying that series of attacks on members of the group reported to the commissioner, were not treated.

According to him, Olokode was usually quick in attending to the complaints by the people in authorities against members of my group.

Salinsile, also accused some leaders of the faction supported by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of sponsoring attacks on Aregbesola’s supporters.

He said leaders and members of his group had been exposed to series of attacks.

Salinsile said that while the perpetrators were known and a petition was written, no concrete action was taken by the security agents, especially the police.

“We had intelligence reports of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper