Power sharing, social injustice frustrating Nigeria’s devt — Ohanaeze





•Establishes a Political Action Committee to persuade other regions for S-East Presidency

By Anayo Okoli

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has identified power sharing and social injustice as two mistakes that have been the bane of Nigeria’s positive economic and political development, saying that there is urgent need to avoid the mistakes in 2023.

According to the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, the two mistakes have worsened Nigeria’s other problems and they are leading the country to near breaking points.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor who said this Wednesday evening in Enugu, while briefing journalists after their meeting, noted that Nigerian leaders usually drifted into these two problems with ease without foreseeing the dire consequences.

And to avoid these mistakes and get things right in Nigeria, Obiozor said that a South East President of Nigeria in 2023 will be one of the most critical and positive decision to be made by Nigerians in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper