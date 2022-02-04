Reps committee seeks state of emergency on schools infrastructure





*Says COVID-19 awareness campaign in schools without water, sanitizers is exercise in futility

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA– THE House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, has called for declaration of state of emergency on schools’ infrastructure in the country, saying the condition where children were being subjected to learn under was unacceptable.

The committee also called for digitalisation of all basic schools in the country, tasking authorities to fashion out policies that would ensure all headmasters and teachers were computer literate.

This came as stakeholders in education sector claimed authorities at different levels have not lived up to expectations in repositioning basic education.

Chairman of the committee,Prof. JuliusIhonvbere, speaking in Abuja, at an education summit organised the Human Development Initiative,HDI,insisted that children were learning under…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper