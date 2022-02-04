Vandalism: Navy arrests 13 suspects, recovers 3m litres of crude oil in Rivers





Troops of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder have arrested 13 persons suspected to be pipeline vandals and recovered about three million litres of crude oil and diesel in a major operation in Rivers.

The Base Operations Officer, NNS Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, Cdr. Umar Sidi, told newsmen during the destruction of two illegal refining sites in Abise community, Akuku Toru LGA, on Friday.

He said the suspects were arrested in Akuku Toru by troops attached to ‘Operation River Dominance,’ launched by the navy in support of Rivers Government’s campaign against illegal refineries.

“We arrested the 13 suspects since we began the operation 13-days ago (Jan. 18), to support the Rivers State Government’s fight against illegal refineries causing soot pollution in the state.

“So far, we have destroyed over 44 illegal refineries and seized 14 large wooden boats and three barges carrying a combined three million litres of both crude oil and…





