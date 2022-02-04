Xi ready to work with Putin to push for China-Russia cooperation





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said he was ready to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin to chart the future and provide guidance for bilateral relations under new historical circumstances.

Xi said he was willing to work with Putin to promote the continuous transformation of high-level mutual trust between China and Russia into results of cooperation in all fields.

That was ready to bring real benefits to the people of the two countries.

In spite of the multiple challenges that face the world, China and Russia have stayed true to their original aspirations and maintained the steady development of bilateral relations, said Xi.

Xi said the two countries firmly supported each other in upholding their respective core interests, and have enhanced their political and strategic mutual trust.

He added that the bilateral trade between the two countries had hit a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper