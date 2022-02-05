100 women groups seek speedy passage of bill to create additional seats for women in NASS





Senate

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A coalition of over 100 women organisations has called for the speedy passage of the bill seeking to amend the Constitution to create a total of 111 additional seats in the National Assembly exclusively for women.

They made the call on the sidelines of the ongoing National Assembly Retreat On Electoral Reforms and Constitution Review in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the women organizations whose members bore placards with inscriptions such as ‘Please, Pass the Reserved Seats Bill’, ‘Side-by-Side With Nigerian Women’, ‘Reserved Seats Bill Shall Benefit All Nigerians’ amongst others, Mrs Felicia Onibon, lamented that Nigeria’s electoral system has been unfair to women.

According to her, Nigeria women were still excluded in mainstream politics and governance in spite of their contributions to national development, stressing that the situation was worse at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper