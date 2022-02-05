2023 Presidency: Why Yahaya Bello remains Nigeria’s best choice — Prof Nwaokobia





By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a group, Got Your Back Nigeria,” has thrown its weight behind Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, saying he has what it takes to move Nigeria forward if elected President of Nigeria.

National Coordinator of the group, Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr stated this in a statement titled, “2023: Between Politics, Prophesies, Prognostications and the GYB Magic,” made available to journalists yesterday.

The statement read in part: “The space is thick and tense, and the clock is ticking. Career politicians and pundits are busy drawing the charts. The clergy are putting God’s name to the aspirants of their choice, as political groups, civil society organizations and youth movements prognosticate. The music and the song is the quest for the best man for the high office of President come 2023”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper