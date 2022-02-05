2023: Why power should shift to Southeast — Ezeife, Arewa youths





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A coalition of youth groups in the 19 Northern States and the FCT, under the aegis of Arewa Youth Federation (AYF) said on Saturday that for the sake of fairness, justice and equity, power should return to the south, particularly to the southeast region in 2023.

This is even as a former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, faulted the suspicion that Igbo politicians could not be trusted with power, perhaps for the fear of Biafra secession.

The Arewa youths spoke when they met with members of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum during an advocacy visit to Ezeife’s Abuja residence.

The Arewa youths President-General, Alhaji Aminu Mohammed (Kano), stressed that there was a need for fairness in the country, adding that marginalisation and widespread poverty had become the loudest cry among Nigerians.

According to him, one of the pathways to ending the pervasive insecurity and mutual suspicion in the land was for fairness…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper