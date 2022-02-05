Are we prepared for what it takes to be successful?





BY Muyiwa Adetiba

The Nigerian Super Eagles caged the much rated Pharaoh of Egypt during their opening match at the African Cup of Nations tournament which is scheduled to end tomorrow. They followed it with convincing victories in their two successive matches. These wins raised their profile from ‘an also ran’ to possible champions.

The coach also won the Coach of the Preliminary Round. Meanwhile, Tunisia, our next opponent, barely qualified for the knock-out stages. To make matters worse for them, many of their players subsequently tested positive to Covid19.

Our victory against the Tunisians therefore became a foregone conclusion in our eyes. We began to see ourselves lifting the trophy. Or at worse, in the Finals. Cash incentives started coming in from wealthy Nigerians – the kind of cash incentives that should have come in at least two years earlier. The President got on the act with his own promises – he did not seem to have noticed when our football…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper