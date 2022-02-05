Benue Govt awards N149.3m new digital studio, 20kWatts transmitter contract for Radio Benue





(From left) the DG Radio Benue, Dr. Charles Iornumbe, the PS Min. of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Beatrice Tsavmbu and the contractor, Engr. Chiedozie Idoko shortly after the contract was signed

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state government has awarded a N149.3million contract for a 20 kilowatts FM broadcast transmitter and digital studio for the state-owned broadcast outfit, Radio Benue Makurdi.

The new broadcast equipment will replace the obsolete 10 kilowatts transmitter currently being used by the broadcast station with transmitting capacity of about 1.2 kilowatts.

Signing the contract yesterday in Makurdi on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Michael Inalegwu who was represented by his Permanent Secretary, Dr. Beatrice Tsavmbu commended Governor Samuel Ortom for the bold initiative to completely transform the broadcast outfit and make it vibrant and competitive.

The Chief of Staff to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper