Enugu Guber: Everybody is welcome to my home — Nwobodo





By Dennis Agbo

Elder statesman, Senator Jim Nwobodo has said that anybody seeking for his consultation to become the next Governor of Enugu state is welcome to his home, but that he has made up his mind on where he feels the next governor of the state should come from, based on his convictions.

Nwobodo spoke on Friday when Hon. Offor Chukwuegbo, a member of the House of Representatives came to seek his support to become the next governor of Enugu state in 2023.

Nwobodo said that he has not changed his position on somebody from Nkanu East local government area succeeding Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the 2023 election.

Also Read:

FG blames upsurge in ritual killings among youths on parents’ faulty upbringing

Nwobodo said: “I’ve not changed my position, I told them my blessing goes to Nkanu East. Anybody is free to visit me to tell me his ambition. I will tell them that they can go on, that I wish them the best, but that this is my position.

“One cannot…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper