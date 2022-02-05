ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION: UNN community files locus in quo interlocutory application





By Ikechukwu Odu

One of the University of Nigeria host communities, Obukpa, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Thursday, filed locus in quo interlocutory application, which would compel an Enugu State High Court sitting in Nsukka to visit the scene of alleged environmental degradation by the university on the community.

The Counsel to the plaintiff, C.I Odo, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the court sitting, said that the application has equally asked the court to stop the defendants, UNN and Viagem Property and Investment Limited from further construction work on the 11,900-room hostel allegedly degrading the host’s environment.

Odo argued that visiting the scene of the alleged environmental degradation would validate the claims made by the plaintiff against the defendants.

“Today was the continuation of the suit no N/86/2020, filed by Hon. Nnaemeka Aleke, on behalf of Obukpa community against the University of Nigeria, challenging the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper