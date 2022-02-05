Flamboyant lifestyle of religious leaders fueling money ritual – Don





Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the Immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, says the flamboyant lifestyle of religious leaders is encouraging the rush for ill-gotten wealth through money rituals.

Fagbohun stated this while delivering a lecture, titled “The Laws of God and the Laws of Man at the Intersection of Justice”, at the thanksgiving and reception programme for Mr Adeleke Agbola who got elevated to the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised on Saturday by the people of Ere-Ijesa Town, Oriade Local Government Area of Osun, to recognise and appreciate Adeleke Agbola (who hails from the town).

The professor explained that religious leaders in the country have become complaisant and conspirators in the corrupt activities of members of their congregation.

He said a lot of people are living what he called “split personality”, meaning they are living and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper