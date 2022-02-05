Husband sets wife ablaze in Ondo





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Akure High Court in Ondo State has heard how a 50-year-old man, Daniyan Ojo locked up his wife, Dorcas in her room while asleep and allegedly set the house on fire. The wife reportedly died due to the degree of burns after she was given medical attention managed for 72 hours.

A family source said that the husband allegedly took that decision after he discovered that his wife secretly bought a property without his knowledge.

The suspect, Daniyan who is now standing trial before the court however denied setting his wife’s room on fire or locking her inside the room at their Irese road residence in Shagari Village, Akure.

But the prosecution led by H.M Falowo said that the defendant was standing trial over arson, murder and disabling to commit a felony.

Daniyan was also alleged to have disabled the only means of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper