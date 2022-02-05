Kidnap Victim:I was to be beheaded when God intervened —Wali Bukkuyum, Youth leader





•Poor villagers raised ransom for my release while my rich friends in FEC left me to die in bandits’ den

•Our leaders give us stipends after collecting huge sums as ransom, kidnappers confess

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Cases of kidnapping have become worrying in the North with bandits having a field day in Kaduna, Kebbi, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara States. It’s a story of divine providence for one of the kidnap victims, Abdullahi Abubakar Wali-Bukkuyum, a national youth leader, who spent about three weeks in the den of kidnappers after he was abducted in 2020 along Abuja – Kaduna Road

Wali-Bukkuyum, the President of Nigeria Youth Organisation, said although the kidnappers didn’t kill him, they tortured and beat him to a state of near unconsciousness many times for daring to preach repentance to them.

Reflecting on his experience, he told Saturday Vanguard:…





