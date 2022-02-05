My prayer is for God to give you a higher office — Daura Emir prays for Rotimi Amaechi





…Amaechi posters flood Daura

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Emir of Daura, HRH Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State prayed for the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, whom he described as a an extraordinary goal getter to attain a higher office.

The revered Emir prayed the prayer on Saturday in his palace while honouring Ameachi, whom he described as an extraordinary goal getter with the tittle of “Dan Amanar Daura,” meaning the trusted son of Daura.

The Emir said:

We are gathered here to reciprocate the kind gesture done to us by the Rt. Hon Minister of transportation, Chibuke Rotimi Amechi, for his whole hearted love and support for us. Therefore, It is binding on the Daura traditional emirate to acknowledge the kind gesture. My prayer is for God to give you a higher office.”

Emir Faruk said the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper