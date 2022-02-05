Predicting Sunday’s final is a hard call – Mimi Fawaz





By Jacob Ajom

Mimi Fawaz is a sports journalist who is covering the Africa Cup of Nations for BBC Focus on Africa and BBC Sport. She has been in Cameroon since the commencement of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021.

In the course of her assignment, she has traversed the entire country, moving from one host city to another and has been stunned by the high level of competition witnessed in this edition of AFCON.

“It’s been very enjoyable,” she said, when asked about her impression, so far. “The tournament has been full of surprises, suspense, and very unpredictable. And that makes it exciting. Underdogs made a very strong statement here.”

Fawaz said while debutants, The Gambia and Comoros Island were having a wonderful tournament, pulling fantastic but unexpected results, erstwhile defending champions, Algeria were anonymous. “Algeria as defending champions were tipped as one of the favourites. They came to Cameroon as Arab Cup champions, with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper