Queiroz knocks CAF, referee after red card suspension





Pharaohs of Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz will miss the dug-out in today’s Africa Cup of Nations final after he was dismissed in the semi-final against Cameroon.

During the tension soaked semi-final on Thursday, Queiroz protested several decisions made by the centre referee Gassama from the Gambian. Queiroz was sent off after two warnings.

“Again, unfortunately, they send this type of referee to a game of this level, referees with no experience, no level, wanting to put on a show… It started right in the dressing room,” Queiroz told the press.

“We hadn’t started the game yet and he came to the locker room to intimidate our staff. But even against this, against all the decisions, which were always against Egypt, we were the best team in the second half and on penalties.

“CAF doesn’t respect Egypt, from the timings to the quality of the pitches – we had the worst…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper