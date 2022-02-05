Three kidnapped lawyers of NBA Warri, driver regain freedom

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Three lawyers of the Warri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, and a driver kidnaped on Wednesday on the Auchi – Benin road  have regained their freedom. 

A statement by the Chairman of the NBA Warri,  Chief Emmanuel Uti said they were released in the early hours of Saturday, adding that they had returned to their families. 

The statement which was silent on matters of ransom advised  the Edo state government and security agencies on steps to improve security on the Benin-Auchi road.

“This kidnap incident has brought to fore, the need for the Edo State Government to take steps to clear the forest from the Ogbemudia Farms axis along the Benin-Auchi Road up to Ekpoma and the need for every Police Area Commands in Edo and Delta State to be equipped with Phone Tracking devices to help in curbing this security menace that the Nation…



