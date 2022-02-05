Village Head, 5 others killed in fresh Katsina banditry attack





.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Daddarar village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State has been attacked early hours of Thursday by terrorists, killing the village head, five others while abducting another five residents of the community.

The source who informed Vanguard of the attack said, “the hoodlums killed Magajin Yangayya, Alhaji Jafaru Rabiu, along with his house help, Mansir Danye, and five others before disappearing with five persons to their hideout.”

The source also disclosed that the bandits in the attack went from house to house, rustled animals and robbed the people of their valuables.

Also Read:

Declare full-fledged war on bandits — Senate to FG

Confirming the attack, SP Isah Gambo, spokesman of Katsina Police Command said five people were killed, including the village head while one person is still missing.”

While narrating the ordeal, Isah said: “Bandits, carrying sophisticated weapons, invaded the village around 11:30 pm (Wednesday)…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper