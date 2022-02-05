Village Head, 5 others killed in fresh Katsina banditry attack

We paid N10.7m to abductors — Families of victims Abductors ensure complete ransom before freeing captives Dayo Johnson - Akure A farmer, Femi Alawiye and nine of his farm workers lured to the farm and abducted in Ogbese area of Ondo state have regained their freedom after parting with N10.7m ransom. A family member said that the kidnappers counted the money and ensured it was completed before they freed those kidnapped. Recall that the victims were abducted last week Saturday after the kidnappers succeeded in luring them to the farm under the pretence that the farm was on fire. Vanguard gathered that the victims were released after their family members raised the ransom requested for by the kidnappers. Alawiye was called on the phone that his farm was on fire and he quickly rushed down to the farm to see the level of the damage but on getting to the farm, the kidnappers rounded up and whisked them away Police sources told vanguard that the kidnappers had earlier freed five of the kidnapped workers But the remaining six victims were released after spending four days in the kidnappers’ den. Vanguard gathered that the victims have reunited with their families having paid a ransom of N10.7million. A family told newsmen that “They collected N10.7 million naira from six of us and they counted the money and ensured it was complete before they freed those kidnapped Police image maker in the state, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the released of all the victims. Odunlami however claimed ignorance of the payment of ransom. “Our men have been in the bush trailing them and they have been freed and we are still making sure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book. The Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo vowed that the bandit would soon be track down and made to face the full weight of the law.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Daddarar village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State has been attacked early hours of Thursday by terrorists, killing the village head, five others while abducting another five residents of the community.

The source who informed Vanguard of the attack said, “the hoodlums killed Magajin Yangayya, Alhaji Jafaru Rabiu, along with his house help, Mansir Danye, and five others before disappearing with five persons to their hideout.”

The source also disclosed that the bandits in the attack went from house to house, rustled animals and robbed the people of their valuables.

Confirming the attack, SP Isah Gambo, spokesman of Katsina Police Command said five people were killed, including the village head while one person is still missing.”

While narrating the ordeal, Isah said: “Bandits, carrying sophisticated weapons, invaded the village around 11:30 pm (Wednesday)…



