We do not seek to regulate tax practice in Nigeria – ICAN





By Providence Adeyinka-Ayanfeoluwa

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN has disowned claims that it seeks to regulate tax practice, among others in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Registrar/Chief Executive, ICAN, Prof. Ahmed Kumshe, explained that it approached the National Assembly for the amendment of its enabling Act where a public hearing took place at the House of Representatives, Abuja on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

He said that the institute was only seeking to enhance the professional competence of its members in view of the dynamic nature of the profession, to keep them abreast of new developments, enable them function better in the Public Interest and compete favorably with other professionals globally.

He added that this would enhance the economic growth and outlook of the Nation in attracting the best investors to the country, help provide employment for Nigerians, increase the country’s international rating…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper