Why Enugu people, not one man, should choose next governor





By Chidiebere Nwobodo

“I do not think much of a man who is not wiser today than he was yesterday” — Abraham Lincoln

There is a school of thought that espouses the philosophy that old age comes with some grains of wisdom. Psychology taught us that as we grow older, we aquire more capacity to reflect critically on our actions and inactions; the reason Igbo adage says that what an old man sees while sitting down, a young man won’t see it even if he climbs the peak of an Iroko tree.

In the case of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, ex-governor of Enugu State, I think it is to the contrary. It is more of old-habits-die-hard. Though his body might age and wane, his mind still nurses despotic tendencies. His recent controversial and degrading statement regarding how the next governor of Enugu State would emerge, affirms the belief that a leopard does not change its spots.

In a desperate move to retain his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper