Zamfara Deputy Governor faces impeachment

The Zamfara House of Assembly has commenced impeachment process against the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Mahadi Aliyu.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday by the Director General, Press Affairs and Public Relations to the legislature, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura.

According to the statement, the move followed a presentation of impeachment notice by the Deputy Speaker of the house, Mr Nasiru Magarya.

“As part of the provision of Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that empowers legislatures to commence impeachment move of a governor or his deputy on allegations of constitutional breaches, wrongdoing or abuse of office.

“Therefore, today the Deputy Speaker and Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts presented a formal request notifying the speaker of the House move to impeach Barr. Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau as the Deputy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper