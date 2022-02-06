Amaechi for President banners flood Daura





…Emir prays for higher office for Minister

By Ogalah Ibrahim, Daura

The Emir of Daura, HRH Faruk Umar Faruk, yesterday, in Daura, Katsina State prayed for the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, whom he described as a goal getter, to attain a higher office.

The revered Emir prayed the prayer while honoring Amaechi with the title of ‘Dan Amanar Daura’, meaning the trusted son of Daura.

The ocassion was attended by eminent people from across Nigeria and those campaigning for the Minister as President ahead of the 2023 polls who flooded the town with ‘Amaechi for President’ banners.

The Emir said:“We are gathered here to reciprocate the kind gesture done to us by the Hon Minister of Transportation, Chibuke Rotimi Amaechi, for his whole hearted love and support for us.

Therefore, it is binding on the Daura traditional emirate to acknowledge the kind gesture. My prayer is for God…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper