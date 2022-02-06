APC youths unite all factions, mobilize over 30,000 youths





…Make bold demands ahead of 2023

...To produce the next president

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The first-of-its-kind significant bold step towards galvanising Nigerian youths to vie for and assume political positions in 2023 got underway on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, with the staging of a mass youth rally tagged the ‘South West Progressive Youth Festival.’

The festival, organised by the All Progressives Congress National Youth Lobby Committee under the auspices of the Office of the APC National Youth Leader, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, held at the Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan, brought together more than 30,000 young people from the six South West and Kwara States to press their demands and galvanize more young people to contest for political offices starting from the party convention and the 2023 general elections.

Among the notable youth leaders and influencers that addressed the rally were the APC National Youth Leader, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed; member of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper