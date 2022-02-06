Delta PDP Ward chairmen form united front





Inaugurate 8-man executive

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday – Bomadi

Ward chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta South Senatorial District, have formed a united body known as Delta South PDP Ward Chairmen’s Forum, DSPWCF, to chart way forward for the their political well-being and the party.

The Ward chairmen from the eight local government areas in Delta South Senatorial District, weekend, converged at Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area, where they elected an eight-man executive to pilot affairs of the body.

However, the eight-man executive comprised Mr Tanko Tamaraudimene Awipi as chairman (Bomadi), Mr Augustine Iyinbor as deputy chairman (Warri Southwest), Mr Peter Ayetuovo as secretary (Isoko South) and Nanakumor Anthony as assistant secretary (Patani).

Others include Kingsley Ogio as treasurer (Warri North), Mr Omosien Onoyinwhinta as organizing…





