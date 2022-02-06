Don’t drag us into your politics, Osun police commissioner warns politicians





By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode, has warned politicians in the state not to drag the police command into bitter politics, saying the force is not an appendage of any political party.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, faction loyal to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola had last Friday, called for the transfer of the Police Commissioner on the ground of siding the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s faction of the party to deal with its members, as well as ignoring the group’s various petitions.

However, Olokode while addressing journalists in his office on Sunday, said the police in the state has been fair to all factions in the party and petitions submitted investigated while some are still being investigated.

He adds, “We want to warn politicians to do their politics without dragging the Force into it. The Osun State Police Command is never and will never be an appendage of any political party or group and our actions and activities have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper