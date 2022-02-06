Egbin fire: How we saved national grid from total collapse ― TCN





Explains load shedding in Lagos axis

As one unit of 180MW restored

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has explained that the ongoing load shedding in Lagos axis was as a result of fire that gutted Egbin power station this week Wednesday.

The General Manager, Public Affairs at TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, who gave the explanation via a statement in Abuja, said the fire incident necessitated the shutdown of all the power generating units in the power station.

She said with the shutdown of the units, a total of 630MW was removed from the grid.

READ ALSO: TCN restores power supply, after breakdown of 5 towers in Lagos

According to the statement, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, hereby inform the general public that the ongoing load shedding in the Lagos axis is as a result of the fire incident which occurred in Egbin Power station on Wednesday this week, which necessitated the shutdown of all the power generating units in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper