Financial Times hits Buhari, says Nigeria has sleepwalked closer to disaster under his watch





By Nwafor Sunday

The Financial Times has lampooned the administration of President Muhammdu Buhari. In its latest publication the newspaper based in London, England, lambasted Buhari’s administration, noting that Nigeria has sleepwalked closer to disaster under him.

“Campaigning has already begun for presidential elections that in February 2023 will draw the curtain on eight years of the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, on whose somnolent watch Nigeria has sleepwalked closer to disaster”, David Pilling the author of the article titled ‘What is Nigeria’s government for?’, said.

In the article, David accused Buhari of not finding the solutions to the country’s economic quagmire, insecurity and electoral malpractices having spent two terms.

In his words: “Buhari has overseen two terms of economic slump, rising debt and a calamitous increase in kidnapping and banditry — the one thing you might have thought a former general could control. Familiar…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper