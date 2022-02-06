Unions to ground flight operations nationwide on Tuesday





By Lawani Mikairu

Aviation workers unions, namely, National Union of Air Transport Employee, NUATE , Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professional, ANAP, have threatened to ground flight operations nationwide on Tuesday, 8th.

According to Comrade Ocheme Aba , General Secretary, NUATE, Comrade Frances Akinjole , Deputy General Secretary , ATSSSAN , the Ministry of Aviation and the aviation agencies have refused to implement the Minimum Wage and Consequential Adjustment since 2019.

According to the union leaders, aviation workers have been directed to commence total withdrawal of services from midnight of Tuesday 8th of Feb, 2022.

The unions leaders said: ” Our Unions variously issued ultimatums to the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the six aviation agencies over the vexed issues of failure to release negotiated Conditions of service of the Agencies since 2013 and non-implementation of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper