2023: Kidwaya’s uncle, Joseph Waya joins Benue guber race





Mr. Waya(2nd left) flanked by friends

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A foremost journalist, Mr. Joseph Waya who is also the uncle of Kidwaya, the popular BBNaija 2020 Housemate, has joined the Benue state gubernatorial race.

Mr. Waya who made his intention known, weekend, in Makurdi said he was joining the race to provide selfless and purposeful leadership after being prompted by his kinsmen and community leaders.

While promising to disclose the platform he would be running in due course, Mr. Waya said he had also been under immense pressure from various groups since 1999 to run for elective office in the state.

He said, “during this period, even when rumors were rife at certain times that I would contest, I still politely resisted the pressure to do so. However, the beckoning of my kinsmen and time makes it more imperative than ever that I offer myself for service at this time.

“On 3rd November 2021, my kinsmen at Mbakena, Mbayongo in Vandeikya Local Government Area…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper