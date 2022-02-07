2023 Polls: Don’t commercialise your prayers, Sanusi advises religious leaders





The former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has advised religious leaders to be wary of politicians who go about shopping for prayers ahead of elections.

He gave the advice in Abeokuta on Monday during his visit to the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi.

Sanusi counselled clerics to seek the will of Allah, through prayers, for competent leaders, rather than turning prayer to a commodity that could be purchased for selfish reasons.

According to him, Allah commands that power and leadership roles should only be entrusted in the hands of people who are competent.

“As religious leaders, we should stop praying for people and politicians who come to beg and offer us money during election period to pray for them to occupy leadership positions.

“Rather, we should carefully consider all the aspirants and identify the competent and honest ones and then choose on our own volition to pray for them,” he said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper