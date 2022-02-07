2023 Presidency: Zamfara PDP pledges support for Tambuwal’s ambition





Zamfara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has endorsed the Presidential ambition of Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Governor Tambuwal who visited the state earlier today is consulting with leaders of PDP across the 36 states of the Federation in a bid to emerge as the Presidential candidate of PDP for the 2023 presidential election was received by Zamfara state deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gasau.

The PDP state exco led by Col. Bala Mande (Rtd.) said Sokoto PDP and Zamfara PDP are one and as such, they support the Presidential aspiration of Governor Tambuwal.

While speaking, Governor Tambuwal stated that he is in the state to consult with the Zamfara PDP in his quest to become the Party’s Presidential flagbearer.

Mr Tambuwal said although he's aware of the purported impeachment plan of Zamfara Deputy Governor, he however said he won't comment on the





Source: Vanguard Newspaper