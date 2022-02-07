Court to hear Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit Feb. 28





A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed Feb. 28 to hear a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo fixed the date after counsel to the Department of State Services (DSS), Idowu Awo, informed the court that his clients had a counter affidavit which had not been served on Kanu.

Awo, at the resumed hearing prayed the court for more time to effect the service of the application on Kanu’s lawyer, Maxwell Opara.

But Opara described the request of the DSS lawyer as an attempt to continue to subject his client to solitary confinement and other inhuman treatments.

He argued that the counter affidavit by the DSS was already filed out of time.

He said even though the application was dated Jan. 28 and counsel to the DSS has his contact, it was not served on him until now.

Also the lawyer to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Simon Enock, informed that he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper