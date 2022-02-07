Hunters, vigilantes foil attack on police area command in Kogi





By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Local hunters, men of the Kogi State Vigilante Services along with other security operatives on Sunday foiled an attack on the Okene Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force.

The gunmen, numbering over 30, stormed the Area Command but were effectively repelled, while explosives meant to destroy the command were immediately detonated by experts in the state.

Vanguard gathered that one of them was gunned down while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

The state Police Command spokesman, William Aya, confirmed the attack.

Aya, in a statement issued on Monday, in Lokoja, said that the gunmen launched the attack around 10 pm on Sunday, February 6.

He said that the yet to be identified gunmen attacked the police formation with sporadic gunshots and explosives chanting ‘Allahu Akhbar’.

He however added that personnel on duty repelled the attackers and gunned one of them dead.

“This forced the attackers to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper