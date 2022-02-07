Hushpuppi: FG may extradite Abba Kyari to US for trial — Malami





…says police report established reasonable ground for suspicion

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Monday, said the Federal Government may consider a request to extradite the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, to the United States of America, USA, to face trial over his alleged involvement with an internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hussipuppi.

Malami, who appeared as a guest in Channels Television’s night program, Politics Today, disclosed that “reasonable ground for suspicion” was established against DCP Kyari in the report of a police panel that investigated corruption allegations that were levelled against him by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper