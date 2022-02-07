National Youth Leader: I’ll ensure addition of over 5 million youths in APC if elected – Obidike





“If elected as the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, I will ensure the addition of over five million youths to the party”, said Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, APC National Youth Leader aspirant.

Obidike made the promise in Daura, Kastina state, during the turbaning ceremony of Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, the Honorable Minister of Transportation as the ‘Dan Amanar Daura’ (Trusted Son of Daura Emirate) by the Emir of Daura, HRH Faruk Umar Faruk.

He said he is pleased with the recent development in the party all of which demonstrated the wisdom, willingness and objectivity of the party’s National leadership to truly deliver a better and transformed APC to the next generational leadership.

He said that Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s National Reconciliation Committee can be generously appraised for their commitment at mitigating major indifferences amongst state party stalwarts. Their over 90% success and report submission on the 31st of last month…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper