NGX opens week bearish on MTNN loss





The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) started the week on Monday on a negative note due to profit-taking witnessed in MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) and 22 others.

Specifically, the market capitalisation declined by N41 billion or 0.16 per cent to close at N25.436 trillion from N25.477 trillion on Friday.

Also, the NGX All-Share Index settled at 47,203.39 or 0.16 per cent compared with 47,279.92 recorded on Friday.

Consequently, the month-to-date and year-to-date return moderated to 1.2 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively.

The market negative performance was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are; Okomu Oil, Seplat Energy, MTNN, PZ Cussons and NEM Insurance.

This week, analysts at United Capital expected the market to maintain its bullish momentum as investors take positions ahead of the dividend season amidst pockets of profit-taking.

Market breadth closed at par recording 23 gainers and 23 losers.

Okomu Oil led the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper