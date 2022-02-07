Nigeria gets 1st ever PET-CT for Cancer diagnosis in West Africa





… As Me Cure revolutionises treatment with oncology centre

… Says it is time to treat disease scientifically

By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s World Cancer Day, experts have urged oncologists to treat cancer scientifically in order to increase the survival rate and reduce mortality from the disease.

This is coming as Me Cure Healthcare revolutionised the treatment of cancer by the unveiling of the Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography, PET CT, machine, the first of its kind in Nigeria and West Africa at large.

PET-CT, is a nuclear medicine technique that combines, in a single gantry, a positron emission tomography scanner and an x-ray computed tomography scanner, to acquire sequential images from both devices in the same session, which are combined into a single superposed image.

Speaking during a media tour of Me Cure Healthcare Oncology centre in Lagos, the Chairman, Samir Udani said physicians should change the narrative in the treatment of cancer…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper