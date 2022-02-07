Ugwuanyi, PDP National Secretary, others meet Anambra stakeholders in Enugu on Party Congresses





Governor of Enugu State and Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East geo-political zone, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the National Secretary of the Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the Party’s Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, the Deputy National Treasurer, Hon. Ndubuisi Eneh, the PDP National Vice Chairman, South East, Chief Ali Odefa, other leaders of the Party in the zone, on Sunday, held a strategic meeting with expanded stakeholders of PDP in Anambra State, at the Government House, Enugu, preparatory to the forthcoming Ward, Local Government and State Congresses of the Party in Anambra State.

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Ben Obi, Prof. A.B.C Nwosu, Chief Chris Uba, Chief Mrs. Josephine Anenih and the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in 2021, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, were among the Party’s stakeholders in Anambra State that were at the closed-door meeting.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper