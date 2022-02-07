Warri hotelier cries to NASS, Delta govt over BEDC’s demands





By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

The Delta State government and various committees on Power in the National Assembly have been enjoined to prevail on the management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, in Warri, Delta State, to review downwards the exorbitant charges to connect his hotel in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, near Warri to power.

Executive Director of the hotel and club, Mr Austin Wareyai, who spoke to journalists, said the delay in connecting the place to power was making them spend excessively on diesel to power the place.

He said the DISCO had mounted 11/500 KVA transformer, adding that all that should be done was to power it.

He said: “Although the 11/500 KVA transformer was not what we asked for they can go ahead to power it for our use until they bring the one we paid for which is 33/500kva.”

