2023: Atiku unlikely to clinch PDP’s Presidential ticket – Chieftain





Atiku Abubakar

.Say governors’ grip on party structures difficult to ignore

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dismissed chances of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to emerge Presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election.

The PDP stalwart, a former governor from the North-West geo-political zone stated this yesterday in an exclusive chat with our correspondent in Abuja. Speaking on condition of anonymity, he noted that the increasing powers of governors, not only in their respective states but at the national level of the party, make it difficult for an outsider to beat “whoever the governors would endorse for the office.”

According to him, there are signals coming from the governors that should not be dismissed by the camp of the Vice President, stressing that only recently, two governors were bold enough to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper