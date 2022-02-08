2023: Group urges Akpabio to join presidential race





Group known as the Godswill Akpabio Uncommon Transformational Support Organisation (GAUTSO), Tuesday called on former Akwa-Ibom State Governor and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to step out and run for the presidency of Nigeria.

The group pointed out that with what Nigeria is experiencing today, only a proven leader and an accomplished performer like Senator Akpabio can take us out of the woods.

In a statement signed by the group’s spokesperson, Chief Bennett Akar, GAUTSO noted that Nigeria has reached a stage where it can no longer gamble with its future.

“We have looked at all the people who have so far declared their interest in the presidency and we have come to the unimpeachable conclusion that there is none that has Senator Godswill Akpabio’s political profile and track record of achievements. Nigeria needs an experienced, tested and steady hand as its pilot at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper