2023 PRESIDENCY: How far can Amaechi go?

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE weekend turbaning of Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi as the Dan Amanar Daura, by the 60th Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, is raising dust in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, regarding permutations on who would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The turbaning was witnessed by governors, former governors, traditional rulers and top politicians among others.

Host of groups thronged the venue to mobilise support for Amaechi for President in 2023.

The groups are Frontier for Peace and Unity, FPU, Amaechi Vanguard, Amaechi 2023 Agenda and Northern Grassroots Mobilization.

The ceremony also attracted Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi; Alhaji Muhammadu Nuhu Sanusi (Emir of Dutse); Erin Edet Ekong (Chairman of Cross River State Traditional Rulers Council); Abdullahi Lamido Sunusi (Magajin Garin Kano); Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (Minister of State for Education); Senator…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper