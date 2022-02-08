2023: We have a solid base to build on- Ayom





By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Chief Moses Ayom, has said that the current administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, has set a clear roadmap to the greatness of Nigeria, and thus forms a solid base to build upon.

The entrepreneur and presidential hopeful under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, made this affirmation on Monday at the inaugural Conference of the APC Professionals Forum held on Monday at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

According to Ayom, the group of professionals are inspired by the policies of the APC and the exemplary leadership of the “President and Vice President are the delivery vehicles of the laudable policies of our progressive administration”.

READ ALSO:Buhari returns to Abuja after 4 days in Addis Ababa for AU summit

He said the interventions of the two leaders has ensured the rebirth of Nigeria and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper