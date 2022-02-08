Air Force officer rapes teenage maid in Lagos





By Esther Onyegbula

The provost unit of the Air Force Base Command, Ikeja, Lagos, is currently investigating an Air Force officer (name withheld) for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage maid at the Air Force Barracks.

It was learned that every morning, when his wife and children leave for work and school respectively, the officer would sneak home and rape her.

However, trouble started when the 15-year-old victim told a neighbour about her ordeal in the hands of the suspect.

READ ALSO: Widow arraigned for brutalising 12-year-old house help over meat

Sequel to the disclosure, Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network, reported the issue to Air Force Base Gender/ Legal team, which immediately initiated investigation.

Victim’s Account

According to the 15-year-old victim, officer “comes back home at break time to have sex with me.

“He uses condom when perpetrating the act. He has sex with me in the evening and in the night, when no one is…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper