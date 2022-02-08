APC Chairmanship: I want to return power to youths —Sen Musa





By Onozure Dania

ABUJA—THE Chairman Senate Committee on Services and one of the contenders for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Sani Musa, has said he is in the race to return power to the Nigerian youths and return internal democracy to the party.

Speaking in Abuja, weekend, the senator said “I want to make the Nigerian youths to own Nigerian politics. The time has come for a total overhaul of the political system. What I would do differently is to initiate a kind of new order in the APC. The first thing I would do as National Chairman is to bring the party to constitutionality.

“All the things happening today are due to the fact that people are not following the rules and due process. If today I am the leader of APC I should be looking at faces, I should be able to look you in the eye and tell you the truth. I should be saying you are mine or that you are not mine….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper