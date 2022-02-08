Atiku: FCT council polls, referendum on APC





.

…Rallies support for PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Ahead of the council election in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, slated for Saturday, 12 February 2022, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has urged residents and members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the nation’s capital to come out en masse and exercise their civic duties.

Atiku, in a press release signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe said Saturday’s council election in the FCT should be a referendum of sorts of the performance of the incumbent All Progressives Congress, APC, administration in the country.

Also Read:

Recall our husbands on special duty in Niger —Wives of Mobile policemen tell Lagos CP

The Wazirin Adamawa noted that the people of the FCT, with their closeness to the seat of power, represent a good sampling of Nigerians about the current government and, therefore, should use “their ballot to tell the APC government how its administration has made…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper