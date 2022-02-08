Crisis: APC issues template for harmonisation of party structure in Kano





The All Progressives Congress (APC), has provided template for the harmonisation of the party structure in Kano State, to address the lingering leadership crisis.

This is contained in a letter addressed to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje by the APC National Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

The letter was signed by the National Chairman’s Chief of Staff, Abdullahi Gashua, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Kano.

It said that “Hon. Mai Mala Buni decided to wade in, to restore sanity and bring back unity of purpose and re-enact the eroded trust among the APC members, Kano state family.

“With the support of capable and tested hands, the reconciliation committee headed by Gov. Buni, sat with leading lights of the two sides.

“And painstakingly examined all issues raised which bothered mainly on exclusion.

“That, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje is the undisputed APC leader in Kano state, and as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper