Don’t remove Labour from Exclusive List – NLC

NLC President Ayuba Wabba said this in a statement entitled “Labour on the Legislative Exclusive List”, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted that labour issues were presently domiciled in the Second Schedule, Legislative Powers, Part 1, Exclusive list, Item 34.

According to him, labour, including trade unions, industrial relations; conditions, safety and welfare of labour; industrial disputes; prescribing a national minimum wage for the federation or any part thereof; and industrial arbitration.

”For the sake of our national interest, security and industrial harmony, labour should not be one of the items that should be devolved to the states,” he said.

Wabba while explaining how it came to be on the Exclusive list, noted that the nation states legislations on Labour drives substantially from the International Labour Organisation (ILO)…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper